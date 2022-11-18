Troy Trojans (4-0) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -4; over/under is 140.5
BOTTOM LINE: Troy aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Trojans take on St. Thomas.
St. Thomas finished 5-8 at home a season ago while going 10-20 overall. The Tommies allowed opponents to score 75.3 points per game and shoot 49.0% from the field last season.
Troy went 8-6 on the road and 20-12 overall a season ago. The Trojans averaged 13.8 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
