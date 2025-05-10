Trove of documents unsealed in NYC mayor's criminal case offers a glimpse of thwarted investigation

NEW YORK — Federal agents investigating New York City Mayor Eric Adams were still seizing phones and applying for search warrants days before Justice Department leaders ordered prosecutors to drop the corruption case, according to documents released Friday.
The trove of court records, which had been sealed, opens a window into the criminal case and show that even as Washington officials were backing away from the prosecution, investigators in Manhattan were moving forward.
The documents also confirm something prosecutors revealed previously: That a federal investigation into whether Adams took improper campaign contributions began in the summer of 2021, when the Democrat was still in his old job of Brooklyn borough president but widely expected to win the mayor's race that fall.
Adams has repeatedly said he believed he was prosecuted because, much later, as mayor, he had criticized former President Joe Biden's immigration policies.
The investigation first spilled into public view in November 2023, when FBI agents seized Adams' phones and iPad as he was leaving an event in Manhattan. He was charged 10 months later with accepting free travel and illegal campaign contributions from people seeking to buy his influence, including a Turkish diplomat.
But on Feb. 10, weeks after President Donald Trump took office, the new leadership of the Justice Department ordered federal prosecutors in New York to drop the charges, arguing the case was hindering his ability to assist in the Republican administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.
The extraordinary directive roiled federal prosecutors' offices in Manhattan and Washington. Rather than implement the order, multiple prosecutors resigned, including the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, Danielle Sassoon. A judge ultimately said he legally had no choice but to dismiss the case at the request of senior Justice Department officials.
Prosecutors were continuing to dig into Adams in the weeks before the case got halted, and Sassoon has said they were on the verge of bringing additional charges against him for obstruction of justice.