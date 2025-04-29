Troubled SafeSport Center looks for a new leader and tries to chart a different course

DENVER — The letter from Sen. Chuck Grassley to the person now in charge of steadying the U.S. Center for SafeSport laid bare his views of festering problems at an agency he portrayed as having lost its way.
Among the concerns the Iowa Republican outlined in that March 31 letter to the center's board chair and now its interim CEO, April Holmes, included ''repeated failure to adequately supervise SafeSport's officers,'' and a ''concern that SafeSport is not prioritizing serious sexual and child abuse cases over other cases.''
Four months after The Associated Press revealed the center's firing of an investigator — former police officer Jason Krasley, who would later be charged with sex crimes — the board took care of one of the concerns by ousting the center's CEO, Ju'Riese Colon.
But as Grassley's questions to Holmes indicate, Colon's departure last week does not by itself guarantee an end to turmoil at the troubled 8-year-old agency.
The AP spoke to more than a dozen people familiar with the center to gauge the next moves it must take to rebuild trust. A consensus emerged that the center is a good idea that is ultimately worth taking the time to repair.
''It is definitely worth saving,'' Phil Andrews, the CEO of USA Fencing, wrote in a text, before ticking off areas that need improvement.
They included finding a strong, new leader; additional funding to ''clean up the mess''; and further improvement of processes that critics view as cumbersome, not transparent and too drawn-out.
''They have made some real progress in stemming incidents of abuse and weeding abusers out of the system,'' said Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, which bankrolls most of the center's $23 million annual budget with help from its 52 affiliated sports organizations. ''That's undeniable. But there's also more work to be done.''