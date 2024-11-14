MIAMI — Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say.
Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say
Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 14, 2024 at 5:59PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say
Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say.