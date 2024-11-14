Wires

Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say

Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 14, 2024 at 5:59PM

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say

Tropical Storm Sara forms in the Caribbean and threatens flash floods and mudslides in Central America, forecasters say.

Wires

Democrat Janelle Bynum wins election to U.S. House in Oregon's 5th Congressional District, beating incumbent Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Wires

Justice Department finds that Georgia's Fulton County fails to adequately protect jail inmates from violence