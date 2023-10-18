MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Norma could briefly grow into a major hurricane before hitting Mexican resorts at Los Cabos, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

Norma continued to strengthen Wednesday off Mexico's western Pacific coast, and is forecast to reach Los Cabos, made up of the twin resorts of San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, by Monday.

On Wednesday, Norma had winds of 65 mph (100 kph), but could strengthen to as much as 115 mph (180 kph) mph by Friday, before losing some strength as it nears land.

The center of the storm was located about 615 miles (990 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. and was moving northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

The storm is expected to follow a more northward track later in coming days.