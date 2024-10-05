MIAMI — Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 5, 2024 at 6:27PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Trump urges his supporters to deliver victory in his return to scene of first assassination attempt
Trump urges his supporters to deliver victory in his return to scene of first assassination attempt.