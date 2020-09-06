MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Julio formed Saturday in the Pacific off Mexico's southwestern coast, and forecasters said it was expected to remain offshore and gain little strength over the next few days.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) late in the afternoon. Its center was about 130 miles (215 kilometers) south-southwest of the Mexican tourist town of Zihuatanejo and moving to the west-northwest at 20 mph (31 kph).
The center said Julio was predicted to stay at sea while moving parallel to Mexico's coast and would likely dissipate by Tuesday.
