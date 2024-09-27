MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm John makes landfall on Mexico's Pacific Coast amid warnings of flash flooding.
Tropical Storm John makes landfall on Mexico's Pacific Coast amid warnings of flash flooding
Tropical Storm John makes landfall on Mexico's Pacific Coast amid warnings of flash flooding.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 27, 2024 at 6:00PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration
Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration.