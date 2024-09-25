Helene is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane. Residents are fleeing

Helene, which formed Tuesday in the Caribbean, is expected to move over deep, warm waters, fueling its intensification. The hurricane was about 500 miles (810 kilometers) southwest of Tampa, Florida, and had top sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), according to the hurricane center. Forecasters said it is expected to become a major hurricane with its center making landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida's northwestern coast as soon as late Thursday.