Tropical Storm Gordon forms in the Atlantic Ocean. It's forecast to stay away from land

Tropical Storm Gordon formed on Friday in the Atlantic Ocean, with forecasters saying it is expected to remain over open water for several days.

September 13, 2024 at 9:00PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Tropical Storm Gordon formed on Friday in the Atlantic Ocean, with forecasters saying it is expected to remain over open water for several days.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was located about 1,045 miles (1,685 kilometers) from the Cabo Verde Islands. It was moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Gordon formed during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season that began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. It is the season's seventh named storm.

Gordon is expected to strengthen slightly before weakening starting on Saturday as it turns toward the northwest, forecasters said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record warm ocean temperatures. It forecast 17 to 25 named storms, with four to seven major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

