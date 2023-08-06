MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Eugene headed away from Mexico's Pacific coast Sunday and was expected to weaken.

Eugene brought some rain to Baja California.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Eugene was centered about 210 miles (340 kilometers) west of the Baja resort of Los Cabos on Sunday afternoon. Its maximum sustained winds remained at about 70 mph (110 kph) and it was moving west-northwest at 20 mph (31 kph).

The Mexican government warned the system could cause ''heavy rains'' along the coast, but Eugene was expected to head out to sea.

It was the fifth named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season.