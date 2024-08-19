Ernesto regains hurricane strength, sends powerful swells, dangerous rip currents to US East Coast

Separately, heavy rains unrelated to the hurricane caused flooding in parts of western Connecticut Sunday, closing roads, forcing water rescues and causing a minor mudslide. Floodwaters swept two people into the Little River in the town of Oxford, CT Insider reported, but officials weren't able to immediately reach the area because of high waters and had to respond to other emergency calls, said Scott Pelletier, Oxford's fire chief. Pelletier did not respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking additional details.