MIAMI — Tropical Storm Dolly formed Tuesday over the northern Atlantic Ocean but was expected to dissipate later in the week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The storm's maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph (75 kph) but weakening is expected during the next day or two as Dolly moves over colder waters, the Hurricane Center said.
The storm is expected to become a post-tropical storm Wednesday and then dissipate by early Thursday, forecasters said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Dolly was centered about 665 miles (1,070 kilometers) southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and it was moving east-northeast at 13 mph (20 kph). It did not pose a threat to any land.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Despite green pledges, Amazon's carbon footprint grew 15%
Amazon said Tuesday that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment.
National
The Latest: FDA chief denies feeling pressure on virus drugs
WASHINGTON-- The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration tells House lawmakers he hasn't felt any political pressure from the Trump administration to make…
National
Michigan mayor resigns after racist remark about resident
A Michigan mayor resigned Tuesday, a week after she said she supported the appointment of a human relations commissioner only because she would be "crucified" if she voted against a Black person.
Nation
Police investigate 3rd shooting near Seattle protest zone
Seattle police are investigating another shooting that happened near the city's "occupied" protest zone.
National
A side-by-side look at police reform bills in Congress
As congressional lawmakers work toward one of the most ambitious policing overhauls in decades, there is increasing division between Republicans and Democrats about how to accomplish a common goal.