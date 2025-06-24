Nation

Tropical Storm Andrea, first of Atlantic hurricane season, has formed

Tropical Storm Andrea, the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

June 24, 2025 at 2:40PM

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Andrea, the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

Andrea was located 1,205 miles (1,940 kilometers) west of the Azores, forecasters said. Maximum sustained winds were at 40 mph (65 mph) and the cyclone was traveling east-northeast at 17 mph (28 mph).

The tropical storm is expected to be short-lived. Andrea was forecast to weaken Tuesday night and dissipate by Wednesday night.

There were no watches or warnings in effect, and the hurricane center said there are no hazards affecting land. Andrea was projected to continue moving to the east-northeast through Wednesday.

