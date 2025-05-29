Nation

Tropical Storm Alvin forms in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of western Mexico

A weather system swirling off the coast of western Mexico has developed into the first tropical storm of the eastern North Pacific hurricane season, forecasters said Thursday.

The Associated Press
May 29, 2025 at 3:40PM

MIAMI — A weather system swirling off the coast of western Mexico has developed into the first tropical storm of the eastern North Pacific hurricane season, forecasters said Thursday.

Tropical Storm Alvin was located about 670 miles (1,080 kilometers) south-southeast of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph). It was moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph). There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect Thursday morning, the hurricane center said.

Alvin was expected to strengthen late Thursday, then weaken late Friday. The eastern North Pacific hurricane season runs May 15 to Nov. 30.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins Sunday and also stretches through the end of November, and forecasters are expecting yet another unusually busy Atlantic season. But they don't think it will be as chaotic as 2024, the third-costliest season on record as it spawned killer storms Beryl, Helene and Milton.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

