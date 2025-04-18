Tropical drinks by the pool? Not so fast, says senator who visited Abrego Garcia in El Salvador

There was the pool furniture in the background. There were the tropical drinks, which looked to be margaritas garnished with cherries. And then there were the deported prisoner and the American senator, sitting and chatting.
That senator, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, accused El Salvador's government on Friday of aiming to paint the picture of a leisurely respite for the wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia by staging their meeting with drinks appearing to be alcohol, and angling to set the meeting by a hotel pool.
Van Hollen referred to the stagecraft with a term that had ricocheted around social media for much of the day: ''Margaritagate.''
''Nobody drank any margaritas or sugar water or whatever it is,'' the Democratic senator said, calling the whole situation ''a lesson'' in ''the lengths that President Bukele will do to deceive people about what's going on.''
A Salvadoran citizen who was living in Maryland, Abrego Garcia was sent to El Salvador by the Trump administration in March despite an immigration court order preventing his deportation.
U.S. President Donald Trump and El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, said this week that they have no basis to return him to the United States, even as the Trump administration has called his deportation a mistake and the U.S. Supreme Court has called on the administration to facilitate his return.
During a news conference Friday at Dulles International Airport, just after returning from El Salvador, the Maryland Democrat said Bukele is aiming to ''deceive'' people about what happened during his meeting with Abrego Garcia, in part by posting a photo with drinks appearing to be alcohol.
When he and Abrego Garcia first sat down for a meeting at the hotel where Van Hollen had been staying, the senator said, they ''just had glasses of water on the table, maybe some coffee.''