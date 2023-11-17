SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A tropical disturbance moved across the western Caribbean on Friday night, knocking out power to thousands in Jamaica as it caused landslides and floods, authorities said.

Heavy rains also were reported in Haiti, where the Civil Protection Agency told The Associated Press late Friday that two people had died after being swept away by floods in the country's western Grand'Anse region.

The disturbance was about 85 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Montego Bay, Jamaica, with top winds of 35 mph (55 mph) Friday night. It was moving northeast at 17 mph (28 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Forecasters had said earlier in the day that the disturbance could become a tropical cyclone, but late Friday they said that was now considered unlikely, though they warned its rains remained a danger.

Some 14,000 customers lost power in Jamaica after heavy rains downed trees, severed power lines and caused landslides, according to the Jamaica Public Service Company.

At least 24 people were rescued from floodwaters in the island's southeastern region, according to the Jamaican Defense Force.

A tropical storm watch remained in effect for Haiti, but watches were discontinued for eastern Cuba, the southeastern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The disturbance was expected to move across southeast Cuba during the night and the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday.

Up to 16 inches (40 centimeters) of rain were expected for parts of Jamaica, southeast Cuba, southern Haiti and the Dominican Republic through Sunday, with forecasters warning of mudslides and flash flooding.

