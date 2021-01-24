A state trooper tending to a crash was injured after his squad car was struck by another vehicle on an interstate in Ramsey County, authorities said Sunday.

The second of the back-to-back wrecks occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday along westbound Interstate 694 near Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills, the State Patrol said.

Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank described the trooper's injuries as minor.

The driver whose vehicle hit the trooper's squad car was also slightly injured, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Both crashes occurred under snowy conditions, but Shank did not say whether the wintry weather played a role.

Paul Walsh