NEW YORK — Vincent Trocheck scored twice, Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist each and the New York Rangers downed the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson had two assists and Jonathan Quick made 25 saves for the Rangers (9-2-1).

The Rangers swarmed the Red Wings through the first two periods as New York returned home after their six-game winning streak was snapped Saturday in Minnesota. The Rangers led 5-0 after two periods before Detroit scored three times in the third.

Michael Rasmussen ruined Quick's shutout bid at 7:55. Klim Kostin scored his first goal as a Red Wing 20 seconds later. Former Ranger Andrew Copp then scored his fifth at 13:49 to narrow the defecit to 5-3.

New York improved to 7-1-2 in its last 10 games against the Red Wings with a 11-2-5 overall record since January 2017. The Rangers are 5-0-3 in their last eight home games against Detroit.

Trocheck opened the scoring 1:40 into the contest, beating Ville Husso with a sharp-angle shot from the right wing.

Kreider made it 2-0 at 7:31 of the second, tipping a shot by Gustafsson past Husso for his sixth goal on the power-play this season. Kreider has scored in four straight games.

Trocheck scored again on the power play, one-timing a pass from Mika Zibanejad past Husso, who had 27 saves, at 8:15.

Panarin, who extended his season-starting points streak to 12 games, increased the lead to 4-0 at 11:21 with his seventh before Will Cuylle made it 5-0 at 14:10 of the second. Panarin has 20 points in 12 games.

Only Rod Gilbert — with 14 games in 1972-73 — has a longer points streak to begin a season for the Rangers.

Quick made his first start at the Garden as starter Igor Shesterkin was scratched.

The 37-year-old Quick signed with the Rangers as a free agent during the offseason. He registered wins at Seattle and Edmonton last month including a 29-save shutout over the Oilers on Oct. 26.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Red Wings: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl