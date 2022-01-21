BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bryan Trimble Jr. made 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points as Akron romped past Bowling Green 91-66 on Thursday night.
Ali Ali had 15 points for Akron (11-5, 4-2 Mid-American Conference). Xavier Castaneda added 14 points and six assists, and Greg Tribble had 11 points.
Daeqwon Plowden had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons (9-9, 2-5). Myron Gordon added 12 points and Josiah Fulcher had nine points and 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Abmas leads Oral Roberts over North Dakota 80-76
Max Abmas scored 19 points as Oral Roberts narrowly beat North Dakota 80-76 on Thursday night.
Sports
Meyer scores 16 to carry Green Bay over Detroit 70-63
Cade Meyer had 16 points as Green Bay beat Detroit 70-63 on Thursday night.
Sports
Thomas scores 22 to lift Milwaukee over Oakland 88-78
Josh Thomas had 22 points as Milwaukee beat Oakland 88-78 on Thursday night.
Gophers
Iowa smothers Gophers women's basketball in 56-point victory
In what was the worst loss in Lindsay Whalen's three-plus seasons as head coach, Iowa put up 85 points in the final three quarters.
Sports
Aimaq lifts Utah Valley past Texas Rio Grande Valley 66-56
Fardaws Aimaq recorded 13 points and 14 rebounds to carry Utah Valley to a 66-56 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.