NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., up $6.52 to $32.21.

Gilead Sciences is buying the drug developer for about $4.3 billion.

V.F. Corp., up $2.14 to $17.44.

The maker of Vans, North Face and other brands reportedly faces pressure from activist investors.

Diamondback Energy Inc., up $14.24 to $165.98.

The oil and gas company wants to buy rival Endeavor Energy Resources.

Joby Aviation Inc., up 38 cents to $6.31.

The air taxi developer signed a deal with Dubai to launch services by early 2026.

Trimble Navigation Ltd., up $2.18 to $54.69.

The GPS manufacturer beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Big Lots Inc., down $1.50 to $3.86.

The discount retailer is reportedly seeking financing because of ongoing losses.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc., up 1 cent to 84 cents.

The radio broadcaster beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Monday.com Ltd., down $23.91 to $212.01.

Investors were disappointed by the project management software developer's latest financial report.