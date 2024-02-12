NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., up $6.52 to $32.21.
Gilead Sciences is buying the drug developer for about $4.3 billion.
V.F. Corp., up $2.14 to $17.44.
The maker of Vans, North Face and other brands reportedly faces pressure from activist investors.
Diamondback Energy Inc., up $14.24 to $165.98.
The oil and gas company wants to buy rival Endeavor Energy Resources.
Joby Aviation Inc., up 38 cents to $6.31.
The air taxi developer signed a deal with Dubai to launch services by early 2026.
Trimble Navigation Ltd., up $2.18 to $54.69.
The GPS manufacturer beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Big Lots Inc., down $1.50 to $3.86.
The discount retailer is reportedly seeking financing because of ongoing losses.
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc., up 1 cent to 84 cents.
The radio broadcaster beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Monday.com Ltd., down $23.91 to $212.01.
Investors were disappointed by the project management software developer's latest financial report.