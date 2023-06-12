COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The trial started Monday of a 23-year-old man who is charged with murder and attempted murder over a shooting in a Danish mall in which three people died, .

Danish authorities have ruled out terrorism in the July 3, 2022, shooting in the huge Field's shopping center on the outskirts of Copenhagen. The attacker apparently selected his victims at random.

The suspected gunman, who cannot be identified due to a court order, was detained 13 minutes after the shooting began.

Ahead of the trial, the prosecution said that it will not seek a prison sentence if the man is convicted but will request that he is placed in a secure mental health facility ''without a set time limit.''

Two 17-year-olds and a 47-year-old Russian man were killed in the shooting. The suspect has been charged with murder and numerous counts of attempted murder for, among other actions, shooting in direction of a crowd of about 20 people. No one was injured in the crowd.