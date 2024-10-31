Trial begins in the assassination of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco

''We were talking about things about life, work, domestic things. At one point she was doubting whether to stop or not to buy bread at the bakery ... It was when the car was going very slowly that I heard a rush... As an immediate reflex, I got down,'' Chaves said. ''I noticed (Anderson's) right arm was off the steering wheel, Marielle was immobile. I felt her arm on top of me, the weight of her body against me.''