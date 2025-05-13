Trial opens for former Capitol riot defendant who was arrested near Obama's DC home in 2023

WASHINGTON — Only a few Capitol riot defendants remained jailed after President Donald Trump issued mass pardons to supporters who joined a mob's attack on Jan. 6, 2021. A trial for one of them — a military veteran charged with federal firearms offenses and a hoax bomb threat — began Tuesday with testimony about his 2023 arrest near former President Barack Obama's Washington home.
Taylor Taranto was arrested in Obama's neighborhood on the same day in June 2023 that Trump posted on social media what he claimed was the former president's address. Investigators said they found two guns, roughly 500 rounds of ammunition and a machete in Taranto's van.
Taranto was live streaming video on YouTube in which he said he was looking for ''entrance points'' to underground tunnels and wanted to get a ''good angle on a shot,'' according to prosecutors. He reposted Trump's message about Obama's home address and wrote, ''We got these losers surrounded! See you in hell, Podesta's and Obama's.'' He was referring to John Podesta, who chaired Hillary Clinton's 2016 Democratic presidential campaign.
Taranto wasn't the only Jan. 6 defendant whose criminal case didn't end when Trump provided clemency to all of the more than 1,500 people charged in the riot. In some cases, Trump's Justice Department concluded that the pardons covered separate offenses, such as charges for guns seized from homes during Capitol riot investigations.
In Taranto's case, however, prosecutors said the firearms offenses he faces are ''wholly unrelated to the pardon.'' Taranto, a Navy veteran from Pasco, Washington, is charged with carrying firearms without a license, with illegally possessing large-capacity magazines and ammunition and with making a hoax bomb threat.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who was nominated by Trump, is hearing testimony and will decide the case without a jury. The government's first trial witness was an FBI agent who led the frantic search for Taranto after Capitol police investigators watched his livestreamed video and heard what they believed to be a bomb threat.
A prosecutor, Samuel White, told the judge that the video captured Taranto outlining his ''ominous, threatening plan.'' Taranto said on the video that he was in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on a ''one-way'' to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
Taranto's lawyers said he didn't have any bomb-making material and wasn't near the Gaithersburg institute. Defense attorney Pleasant Brodnax said the video shows Taranto was merely joking in an ''avant-garde'' manner.