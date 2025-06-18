Trial in Idaho college student killings could face a new delay

BOISE, Idaho — With jury selection less than six weeks away, the trial in the stabbing deaths of four university students in Idaho could be delayed again as defense attorneys argue they need more time to prepare and that intense publicity has threatened Bryan Kohberger's right to a fair trial.
Judge Steven Hippler will hear arguments Wednesday on the request. He is also expected to consider, in a closed session, whether the defense can present evidence of possible alternate suspects.
Kohberger, 30, a former graduate student in criminal justice at nearby Washington State University, is charged with sneaking into into a rental home near the University of Idaho campus and fatally stabbing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves on Nov. 13, 2022.
Kohberger stood silent at his arraignment, prompting a judge to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Defense attorney Anne Taylor wrote in a motion last month that proceeding with an August trial date would violate Kohberger's constitutional rights. She said the defense needs more time to review discovery, complete investigations and prepare mitigating evidence that could be presented if the case reaches the penalty phase.
Taylor emphasized that in a death penalty case, the jury must consider any factor from a defendant's life history that might weigh against executing them. ''This process is a comprehensive, time-consuming, and expensive undertaking,'' she wrote, ''but it is also what our Constitution demands when the government seeks to extinguish human life.''
Latah County prosecutors, led by Bill Thompson, argued against the defense team's ''eleventh-hour motion.'' In a court filling this month, Thompson noted Kohberger has three defense attorneys, a public defender and a team of experts, investigators and a mitigation specialist.
He said the request for more time has ''no end in sight'' and that beginning the trial as scheduled wouldn't violate his right to a mitigation case that passes constitutional muster.