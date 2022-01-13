The murder trial has been set for a man charged with a mass shooting at a medical clinic in Buffalo, Minn., last year.

Gregory P. Ulrich, 68, is scheduled to go on trial May 16 in Wright County District Court on charges of first-degree murder, numerous attempted murder counts and other charges in connection with the Feb. 9 assault at Allina Health Clinic that killed one staff member and injured four.

Conviction by jurors on just the first-degree murder count would mean a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for Ulrich, who remains jailed in lieu of $5 million bail.

Prosecutors have alleged that Ulrich set off explosive devices — two in the lobby, a third in an adjacent workstation — in about six minutes from the time he entered the building, started shooting and surrendered to officers arriving in the parking lot.

In August, his defense decided not to fight a court ruling that Ulrich was mentally competent to stand trial. If Ulrich had been deemed incompetent, a treatment regimen would have been required to help him attain or maintain competence in order for the case to proceed.

Court records portray the man as a scofflaw with mental health and substance abuse problems who frequently called police to report unfounded thefts or minor quarrels with his neighbors in Buffalo, medical aides, tenants and others.

Also, a former roommate told the Star Tribune that Ulrich was an addict and mad because a doctor refused to give him enough painkillers.

Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant at the clinic, was fatally shot in the assault. The other staff members wounded were Tammy Schaufler, Sherry Curtis, Antonya Fransen-Pruden and Jennifer Gibson.