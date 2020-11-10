Alexandria native Treyton Thompson is the next Minnesotan who will stay home to play for the Gophers.

The 6-foot-11 senior at La Lumiere School in Indiana will sign his letter of intent with the U on Wednesday to open the early national signing day period.

Thompson, who joins Swedish big man Kenny Pohto in the Gophers’ 2021 recruiting class, shared during an interview recently with Star Tribune Live about why he felt so strongly about committing to Richard Pitino last year, developing at prep school, his excitement to follow other talented Gophers’ frontcourt players and more.