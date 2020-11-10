Alexandria native Treyton Thompson is the next Minnesotan who will stay home to play for the Gophers.
The 6-foot-11 senior at La Lumiere School in Indiana will sign his letter of intent with the U on Wednesday to open the early national signing day period.
Thompson, who joins Swedish big man Kenny Pohto in the Gophers’ 2021 recruiting class, shared during an interview recently with Star Tribune Live about why he felt so strongly about committing to Richard Pitino last year, developing at prep school, his excitement to follow other talented Gophers’ frontcourt players and more.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Former Austin star Gach has waiver approved to play for U right away
The last transfer Minnesota needed to add to its hope of a turnaround season got good news when the NCAA ruled Both Gach can play immediately for the U.
Gophers
Coming home: U basketball recruit Thompson developing at prep school
The 6-foot-11 senior from Alexandria is working on his game at an Indiana prep school and will sign his national letter of intent with Minnesota this week.
Sports
The Latest: Hoffenheim player Munas Dabbur tests positive
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___German soccer club Hoffenheim says forward Munas Dabbur has tested positive for…
Twins
White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI again
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been charged with driving under the influence again. According to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website, the…
Wolves
NBA returning on December 22 with 72-game season
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced Monday night that they've struck a deal on rules for this coming season, setting the stage for what will be a frenzied few weeks before games resume.