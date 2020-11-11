Incoming

The Gophers men’s basketball 2021 recruiting class:

Treyton Thompson

6-11 senior, La Lumiere School (Ind.)

• Thompson starred at Alexandria High in Minnesota before leaving for his junior season to attend prep school in Indiana. A gifted shot blocker capable of extending the floor to three-point range, the Glenwood, Minn., native is ranked as a four-star recruit and is the 114th-ranked prospect in the 2021 class by Rivals.com.

Kenny Pohto

6-11 senior, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)

• A native of Sweden, Pohto arrived in the U.S. at age 16 with no interest from colleges, but he grew 2 inches and gained 30 pounds in less than two years to draw attention from high-major schools. The Gophers had an edge on the versatile three-star center since U assistant Kyle Lindsted has ties to Sunrise Christian as a former head coach and program director.