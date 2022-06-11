NEW YORK — Pinch-hitter Jose Trevino finally broke a stalemate in the 13th inning with a game-winning single that gave the New York Yankees a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Gleyber Torres homered for New York in the fourth, but neither team managed a hit in extra innings until Trevino came off the bench and delivered with two outs and runners at second and third.

Batting for fellow catcher Kyle Higashioka, Trevino lined a 1-1 pitch from Alec Mills (0-1) over shortstop to give the major league-leading Yankees (42-16) their ninth victory in 10 games.

Jason Heyward hit his first home run this season for the Cubs, making their first visit to Yankee Stadium since April 2014. Chicago (23-34) dropped its fourth straight.

The teams matched Tampa Bay and Baltimore on May 20 for the longest game in the majors this season by innings.

Luis Severino struck out 10, including five of his first six batters, and provided six innings of one-run ball to steady a strong Yankees rotation coming off three uncharacteristically rugged outings in Minnesota.

Severino raised his arms and clapped into his glove when center fielder Aaron Judge saved at least one and probably two runs with a diving catch to end the third.

Moments earlier, Torres was positioned perfectly in an infield shift to throw out a runner at the plate.

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was 0 for 4 in his first game against the Cubs since they traded him to New York last July. He also walked and was hit by a pitch.

Yankees reliever Clarke Schmidt was pumped up after getting double plays to end each of his two scoreless extra innings.

Ron Marinaccio (1-0) worked a scoreless inning for his first major league win.

Even with the automatic runner on second base to start every extra inning, neither team was able to break through until the 13th as Yankees fans grew restless. The Cubs didn't muster a hit after the ninth.

Wade Miley was activated from the injured list to start for the Cubs but didn't last long. He threw three shutout innings, then exited with left shoulder soreness. The left-hander had been sidelined since May 26 with a shoulder strain after missing the first five weeks this season with elbow inflammation.

Daniel Norris replaced Miley in the fourth and gave up Torres' 11th home run on his first pitch.

Heyward connected leading off the fifth, an opposite-field shot to left for his first home run since Sept. 8 last year.

Yankees reliever Clay Holmes worked the ninth, extending his shutout streak to 28 innings — the longest for New York since Mariano Rivera finished the 1999 season with 30 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

Cubs rookie Christopher Morel had two more hits and has reached base safely in his first 22 major league games.

Cleanup batter Frank Schwindel, from nearby New Jersey, had a rough night with a large cheering section in the stands. He went 0 for 5 and grounded into a double play with two on to end the 10th.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Placed starting pitcher Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 7, with right shoulder inflammation. Chicago reinstated catcher Yan Gomes (left oblique strain) and infielder Jonathan Villar (mouth injury) from the 10-day injured list. RHP Michael Rucker and INF Alfonso Rivas were optioned to Triple-A Iowa. ... Nick Madrigal slowed up running out a grounder to end the 12th and was replaced at second base in the bottom half. ... Seiya Suzuki remained on the IL with a sprained left ring finger, but manager David Ross said the rookie outfielder could still be activated this weekend. Suzuki was set to take a full round of batting practice. "It feels like day to day, but it's a slow process right now with Seiya," Ross said. ... The team is giving Kyle Hendricks extra rest while he deals with some physical issues, but Ross said the right-hander threw a bullpen Friday and will pitch "in the near future." Chicago needs a starter for the series finale Sunday, but Ross said the club has multiple options.

Yankees: SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa was rested in favor of veteran Marwin Gonzalez, who began the night 7 for 17 (.412) with a homer and two doubles against Miley. Gonzalez was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh and Kiner-Falefa entered on defense in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Rookie RHP Matt Swarmer (1-0, 1.50 ERA) makes his third major league start Saturday night for the Cubs against Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 3.02).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports