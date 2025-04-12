Trevelin Queen's big night leads Magic past Pacers 129-115 in battle of backups

INDIANAPOLIS — Trevelin Queen scored a career-high 25 points and Anthony Black added 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists to help the Orlando Magic pull away from the Indiana Pacers 129-115 in a battle of backups Friday night.
Queen made five 3-pointers for the Magic, who won their fifth straight despite benching four starters after locking up a spot in the play-in tournament. Guard Cory Joseph, the other starter, only played 6 minutes, 16 seconds.
All five of Indiana's starters also sat out one day after securing home-court advantage in its first playoff series since 2014. Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 20 points and eight rebounds. Johnny Furphy had 17 points and six rebounds as Indiana's six-game winning streak was snapped.
The loss locked the Pacers into the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and creates a first-round rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana won that series last season.
Orlando closed the first quarter tied at 29, but broke away with a 17-4 spurt to open the second and never let the Pacers get close again.
Each team had eight players score in double figures.
Takeaways
Magic: Orlando followed a perfect script. Coach Jamahl Mosley gave his starters what they needed — rest — then got the best out of his bench.