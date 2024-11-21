TRENTON, N.J. — Trenton police have pattern of misconduct including using excessive force and making unlawful stops, Justice Dept. says.
Trenton police have pattern of misconduct including using excessive force and making unlawful stops, Justice Dept. says
Trenton police have pattern of misconduct including using excessive force and making unlawful stops, Justice Dept. says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 21, 2024 at 4:12PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary.