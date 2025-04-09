Trendon Watford scores 22 and the Nets beat the Pelicans 119-114 to snap a 5-game home skid

NEW YORK — Trendon Watford scored 22 points, Drew Timme had 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 119-114 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game home losing streak.
Timme completed a three-point play with 4:06 remaining in the third quarter to give the Nets the first double-digit lead of the game at 83-71.
The Pelicans rallied. Antonio Reeves made a reverse layup while being fouled with 1:29 left and added the free throw to pull New Orleans within 116-109. After a Timme miss, Reeves added a 3-pointer at 53.1 to get within four.
But, Tosan Evbuomwan sealed it with a 3-pointer at the other end with 35 seconds left.
Dariq Whitehead scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half for Brooklyn (26-53). Evbuomwan and Nic Claxton each scored 13, Maxwell Lewis had 12 and Tyson Etienne 11. Reece Beekman had a career-high 10 assists with just one turnover.
Reeves and Karlo Matkovic each scored 17 for New Orleans (21-58). Jose Alvarado added 16 points, Jamal Cain had 15 and Keion Brooks Jr. 14. Elfrid Payton finished with 10 assists.
New Orleans lost its fourth straight road game and is 7-33 away from home.
Takeaways