Trending Drier and Sunnier This Week

Wettest Day on Record at La Crosse, WI

Unreal... Saturday, August 7th not only was the wettest August day on record in La Crosse, WI, but it also became the wettest single day on record where 5.59" of rain fell in just 24 hours. Note that the previous wettest day on record was on September 6th, 1884 when 5.55" of rain fell.

Much Needed Rainfall This Weekend

We picked up some much needed rainfall across the region this weekend with several locations in the southern metro measuring more than 1", some even seeing more than 2" including the MSP Airport! Note that more than 1" of rain fell at the MSP Airport on Sunday, which is the first time more than 1" of liquid has fallen in a single calendar day at the MSP Airport since August 10th, 2020. Some of the heaviest rains fell south and east of the Twin Cities, including La Crosse, WI, where more than 5" of rain fell since Friday.

Simulated Radar AM Monday to PM Tuesday

The NAM simulated radar from AM Monday to PM Tuesday, shows quiet conditions in place on Monday, but showers and storms make a return as we head into Tuesday. Keep in mind that some of the storms could be a little on the vigorous side with pockets of heavy rainfall once again.

Severe Threat on Monday & Tuesday

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, there is a risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms across the region as our next storm system moves into the region. The best chance of strong to severe storms PM Monday will be across eastern North Dakota and PM Tuesday, the best severe threat will be across Wisconsin. Stay tuned...

Drought Update

The US Drought Monitor released their latest drought update on Thursday, which suggested that drought conditions continue to deepen across the state. Last week, nearly 22% of the state was in an extreme drought, now nearly 35% is in an extreme drought. Severe drought conditions have expanded to nearly 80% of the state, including the Twin Cities.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since Jan. 1st

Prior to this weekend's much needed rainfall, many locations across the region were several inches below average precipitation from January 1st - August 6th. In fact, as of August 6th, Minneapolis was at its 20th driest start to any year on record. Fargo was at the 6th driest and Milwaukee 2nd driest. The recent rains will help cut into some of the deficits, but we still need more rain across the region.

Monday Weather Outlook

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Monday, August 9th will be quite warm for early/mid August with temps warming to near 90F, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average. Dewpoints will be quite sticky with readings in the mid/upper 60s, which will make it feel more like the low/mid 90s in the afternoon sun.

Minneapolis Meteograms

The meteograms for Minneapolis on Monday shows temps warming from near 70F in the morning to the near 90F by the afternoon. Sticky dewpoints and sunny skies will make it feel more like the low/mid 90s through the afternoon. East to southeasterly winds will gust close to 10mph-15mph through the day.

Regional Weather Outlook for Monday

The weather outlook across the region on Monday shows warm and sticky weather in place across much of the Upper Midwest with temps warming into the 80s & 90s, which will be nearly +5F to +15F above average. Late day showers and storms will be possible across eastern North Dakota.

Extended Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for Minneapolis shows warm temps in place through much of the week with temps upper warming into the upper 80s to near 90F, which will be nearly +5F to near +10F above average. Tuesday looks like the best chance of showers and storms with dry conditions through much of the rest of the week and weekend ahead.

Weather Outlook Through Early Next Week

Here's the extended weather outlook through the middle part of the week. Most of the day Monday should be quiet, but a storm system moving into the Upper Midwest could produce scattered showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temps continuing across much of northern tier of the nation, including the Upper Midwest.

Trending Drier and Sunnier This Week

By Paul Douglas

My neck is sore from a wild weekend of weather whiplash. Some communities (La Crosse, Eau Claire) went from drought to flood in the meteorological blink of an eye. Up to 6 inches of rain inundated some towns in Wisconsin, while 1-2inch amounts soaked much of the metro and thirsty farms over southern Minnesota.

The weekend soaker put a big dent in the drought, but we are digging out of a very deep hole. It may take 3-5 similar rainfall events to pull out of the drought. Don't get me wrong: it helped, possibly allowing farmers to avoid a worst-case scenario, but we aren't out of the woods just yet.

Warm sunshine returns today; a passing T-storm possible tonight as more comfortable air approaches. Expect upper 80s into Wednesday, followed by a welcome cooling trend by the end of the week. I expect a few more 90s in time for the State Fair, but 80s are the rule looking out 1-2 weeks.

The stalled weekend front that ignited nocturnal storms and flooding rains was more typical of early June. Go figure.

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Warm hazy sunshine. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 87.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of T-showers overnight. Winds: SE 5-10. Low: 70.

TUESDAY: Early thunder, then warm sunshine. Winds: W 10-15. High: 88.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 67. High: 86.

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy and less humid. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 68. High: 82.

FRIDAY: Smoky-blue sky, very nice. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 60. High: 80.

SATURDAY:intervals of sun, quite comfortable. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 59. High: 79.

SUNDAY:Some sun, isolated T-shower. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 57. High: 82.

This Day in Weather History

August 9th

1948: 7.72 inches of rain falls at Mankato.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 9th

Average High: 82F(Record: 95F set in 2010)

Average Low: 63F (Record: 46Fset in 1972)

Record Rainfall: 3.34" set in 1914

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 8th

Sunrise: 6:08am

Sunset: 8:28pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14hours & 20minutes

Daylight LOSTsinceyesterday: ~ 2 minute & 38 seconds

Daylight LOSTsince SummerSolstice (June 20th): ~1 Hour & 17 Minutes

Moon Phase for August 9th at Midnight

1.7 Days Before New Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"It's fun to hunt for ayoung moon, a thin crescent moon visible in the west shortly aftersunset. Thenew moonwas August 8, 2021, at 13:50 UTC. We expect some people to catch the whisker-thin waxing evening crescent and Venus after sunset August 9. If you miss the slender young moon at dusk on August 9, try again on August 10, 11, 12 and 13. To see a young moon, you'll want an unobstructed horizon in the direction of sunset. Find a hill or balcony to stand on, enabling you to peek just a little farther over your horizon. Binoculars come in handy, too, especially around August 9 or 10, when the bright evening twilight will be competing with the ghost of a whisker-thin crescent."

Dixie Fire in Northern California

The #DixieFire is now the 2nd largest fire in California's history burning more than 463,000 acres as of August 8th. The fire is only 20% contained and has burned several structures. The largest wildfires in the state's history was the August Complex from 2020, which burned more than 1 million acres.

5 Day Tropical Outlook

According to NOAA's National Hurricane Center, there are 2 different waves that have medium chance of tropical formation over the next 5 days. These systems will continue to drift west-northwest toward the Caribbean as we head through the 2nd full week of August. Stay tuned.

National High Temps Monday

The weather outlook on Monday shows above average temperatures across much of the Midwest and the Central US. Meanwhile, folks from the Rockies to parts of the Southwest will be below average by -5F to near -10F below average.

National Weather Outlook

The national weather outlook through the early part of the week shows unsettled weather moving across the northern tier of the nation

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center areas of heavy rainfall will be possible across parts of the Midwest over the next several days. There will also be a few heavy pockets of rain across the Mid-Atlantic States and in southern Arizona, where monsoon storms will continue.

Climate Stories

"Drop in Greenhouse Gas Caused Global Cooling 34 Million Years Ago, Study Finds"

"Global warming's symptoms vary wildly from hurricanes and flooding to desertification and fires. But all come from the buildup of gasses like carbon dioxide. The more carbon dioxide there is in the atmosphere, the warmer the world gets. Now, researchers have shown the opposite is also true. A paper published in the journalNature Geoscienceconfirms that a drop in carbon dioxide around 34 million years ago caused Earth to enter a period of global cooling, called an icehouse state. "Before then, vast regions of the world, including Antarctica, were covered in lush rainforests. There were no permanent icesheets," saidVera Korasidis, a palynologist, or scientist who studies pollen and pollen fossils, and Peter Buck Postdoctoral Fellow at theSmithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, who co-authored the study. During this time, known as the Eocene Oligocene transition, the world's average temperature decreased by over 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius) in roughly 300,000 years."

"Ocean current that keeps UK climate stable at risk of collapsing after millions of years"

"The Gulf stream, responsible for much of the UK's average temperatures, is collapsing after millions of years, say experts. Scientists found the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) could have reached a point of "almost complete loss of stability" over the last century. The AMOC is a system of ocean currents that acts like a conveyor belt carrying warm surface water from the tropics to the North Atlantic where it cools and sinks to the lower depths of the ocean. This colder water gradually moves southward several kilometres deep, before warmer ocean temperatures eventually pull it to the surface and the process begins again. The Gulf Stream, the current of warm water flowing from the tip of Florida across the Atlantic towards Europe, is part of the AMOC and makes western Europe significantly warmer than it would otherwise be."

"New Climate Report Will Detail Grim Future of Hotter, Extreme Weather and Rising Seas"

"The United Nations is poised to release the most confident and comprehensive assessment yet of global warming, including detailed estimates of how continued greenhouse-gas emissions will increase Earth's sea levels and drive extreme weather in the coming years. Compiled by more than 200 scientists and approved by government representatives from 195 countries, the report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will leave little doubt that humans are altering the way the planet functions — and that things will get much worse if governments do not take drastic action, say climate researchers interviewed byNature. Many hope that the report, which covers the latest advances in climate science, will galvanize action at the UN climate summit in Glasgow, UK, this November, where world leaders will make fresh commitments to curbing greenhouse-gas emissions. Scientists say that on the basis of current policies, governments will fail to meet the goals they set in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to 1.5–2 °C above pre-industrial levels. "This report will make it absolutely clear what is the state of the science, and throw the ball back in the camp of the governments for action," says Corinne Le Quéré, a climate scientist at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, UK."

