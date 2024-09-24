Tren de Aragua gang started in Venezuela's prisons and now spreads fear in the US

One of the founders is Hector Guerrero, who was jailed years ago for killing a police officer, according to InSight Crime, a think tank that monitors organized crime in the Americas. Guerrero, better known by his alias El Nino, Spanish for the ''boy,'' later escaped and then was recaptured in 2013. He fled prison again more recently, as Venezuela's government tried to reassert control over its prison population, and is believed to be residing in Colombia.