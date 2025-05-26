Tree falls during college commencement ceremony in California, injuring a dozen people

Nation

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. — A tree fell on a group of people who were watching a college commencement ceremony in California, leaving a dozen injured, officials said.

The Modesto Bee reported that the incident occurred Friday at Diablo Valley College in the city of Pleasant Hill.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries and 10 were treated at the scene, college officials said, adding the incident is under investigation.

''Our thoughts are with all individuals and families affected by this incident, and we wish those injured a speedy recovery,'' the college said in a statement.

More than 2,400 students were graduating from the public community college northeast of San Francisco.

