Treasury secretary says Walmart's warnings on price increases are a 'worst-case scenario'

''Walmart will be absorbing some of the tariffs, some may get passed on to consumers,'' Bessent said. ''Overall, I would expect inflation to remain in line. But I don't blame consumers for being skittish after what happened to them for years under Biden,'' a reference to inflation hitting a four-decade high in June 2022 under then President Joe Biden as the recovery from the pandemic, government spending and the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed up costs.