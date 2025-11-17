Stone Temple Pilots will headline new camping and rock fest at Treasure Island Casino

For its first camping two-day music festival, Treasure Island Resort and Casino is betting on a bunch of hard rock bands launched in the 1990s.
Stone Temple Pilots is the big name for the inaugural Rockin’ the Island fest at Treasure Island Amphitheater in Welch, Minn., on June 26-27.
The “Plush” hitmakers are now on their third lead singer, Jeff Gutt, following the late Scott Weiland and Chester Bennington. STP will headline on June 26, following performances by Black Stone Cherry, Hoobastank and Crossfade.
Theory of a Deadman, the Canadian rockers known for “Bad Girlfriend” and “Lowlife,” will top the bill on June 27. Also appearing will be Skillet, Buckcherry, Hinder and Royale Lynn.
The fest is being coordinated by Mankato promoter Jerry Braam, who is known as the force behind the defunct Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park in Shakopee earlier in this decade.
Ticket information has not been announced.