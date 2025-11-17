Music

Stone Temple Pilots will headline new camping and rock fest at Treasure Island Casino

Rockin’ the Island fest on June 26-27 also will feature Theory of a Deadman.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 17, 2025 at 2:00PM
Drummer Eric Kretz and the rest of Stone Temple Pilots are headed to Treasure Island Amphitheater for an inaugural Rockin' the Island fest in June. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

For its first camping two-day music festival, Treasure Island Resort and Casino is betting on a bunch of hard rock bands launched in the 1990s.

Stone Temple Pilots is the big name for the inaugural Rockin’ the Island fest at Treasure Island Amphitheater in Welch, Minn., on June 26-27.

The “Plush” hitmakers are now on their third lead singer, Jeff Gutt, following the late Scott Weiland and Chester Bennington. STP will headline on June 26, following performances by Black Stone Cherry, Hoobastank and Crossfade.

Theory of a Deadman, the Canadian rockers known for “Bad Girlfriend” and “Lowlife,” will top the bill on June 27. Also appearing will be Skillet, Buckcherry, Hinder and Royale Lynn.

The fest is being coordinated by Mankato promoter Jerry Braam, who is known as the force behind the defunct Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park in Shakopee earlier in this decade.

Ticket information has not been announced.

about the writer

about the writer

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

Stone Temple Pilots will headline new camping and rock fest at Treasure Island Casino

card image
The Minnesota Star Tribune

Rockin’ the Island fest on June 26-27 also will feature Theory of a Deadman.

Music

One-hit wonders Alex Warren, Olivia Dean book Twin Cities concerts for July

card image

Music

Review: Katseye was a whole lot of choreography, chaos and shoelaces

Staff headshot
Jon Bream
card image