Tre Holloman's midcourt buzzer-beater could propel Michigan State to a Big Ten title

‘‘Maybe if he waits, he doesn’t get an open look. I trust Kobi. He’s been great all year,‘’ Willard said. ‘’At the end of the day, the kid still had to hit a 60-footer to beat you. So, yes, do you want him to take the last shot? Absolutely. But it’s not like he took it at six seconds and Holloman was able to dribble up and get a layup.‘’