Thank you for checking out Basketball Across Minnesota, my weekly look at some of the state's top hoops stories, from preps to pros. — Marcus Fuller

It was an emotional Tuesday night at Michigan State during the first men's basketball home game since a campus shooting in East Lansing rocked the community and the country a week earlier.

When the Gophers game against the Spartans was canceled last Wednesday, Michigan State freshman Tre Holloman and his teammates didn't play again at the Breslin Center until facing a tough Indiana squad this week.

After Michigan State trailed the Hoosiers 8-0 to open the game, Spartans coach Tom Izzo looked to Holloman early off his bench for a spark.

Like Holloman did many times during his high school career at Cretin-Derham Hall, he hit his defender with a quick first step to get into the lane. Holloman hit a floater while also getting fouled. His three-point play ignited the crowd wearing Spartan Strong shirts.

Holloman never knew exactly when he'd be called upon to make an impact in a reserve role this season, but he's cherished the experience his freshman year playing for Izzo.

"Coach is really teaching me the game and teaching me about life," Holloman said recently. "It's been a pleasure playing for Coach Iz."

As a top 100 recruit and Minnesota's No. 1 basketball senior last year, Holloman arrived in East Lansing with the potential to be Izzo's future floor leader. The 6-2, 180-pound four-star prospect had to be patient, though, with upperclassmen Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard ahead of him.

Holloman played 10 minutes in Tuesday's 80-65 win against Indiana. He's averaging 9.3 minutes through 27 games, so it's been important to take advantage of every opportunity that comes his way.

"I try to take care of the ball and make the right play," Holloman said. "Playing good defense and just do whatever coach needs me to do. Coach likes tough guys. So, if you're not tough, Michigan State isn't for you."

A humbled Holloman realizes he's not always in the main rotation. He understands this is the process of growth most freshmen go through. He listens to advice from veterans.

Hoggard, who averaged 2.5 points in 13 minutes as a freshman in 2020-21, told Holloman to "trust the process" at Michigan State. The junior guard's now averaging 12 points and a team-high 5.8 assists.

"Coach knows what's best for the team," Holloman said. "I just try to do my role and do it to the best of my ability. I'm just watching the seniors and the juniors, taking what they do and adding it to my game. Sometime in the future, I'll be doing the same for another freshman."

Holloman's mother, Cretin-Derham Hall girls basketball coach Crystal Flint, tweeted that she was proud of her son and the Spartans team for playing with heavy hearts Saturday at Michigan, their first game after the campus shooting. MSU students returned for the first time to classes Monday.

"She checks in with me every day," Holloman said of his mom. "She sends me Bible verses and stuff every morning. She tells me to have a good day and to be better every day."

A big fan of Michigan State's illustrious point guard history, Holloman picked jersey No. 5, which was worn by former Big Ten player of the year, Cassius Winston, who led Michigan State to a Final Four in Minneapolis in 2019.

"I just want to be the next great point guard to come out of Michigan State," Holloman said. "So, I'm going to listen [to Izzo] and give it my all."

Fuller's Five ballers

St. Thomas freshman Andrew Rohde is averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game for the Tommies, who are 18-11 this season.

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy

The superbly talented freshman erupted for 60 points, to go with 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 126-94 win vs. Minnehaha Academy. She eclipsed the 2,000-point mark for her career.

Daniel Freitag, Jefferson

The junior guard scored a season-high 48 points last Friday in a victory against Chaska. The state's top 2024 class prospect in hoops also has a Notre Dame offer in football.

Brooks Johnson, Duluth Marshall

The sophomore forward reached 50 points and 20 rebounds for the second time this season Wednesday in a loss to Grand Rapids. His 32 points per game led the state as of Thursday.

Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton

Another impressive freshman, Oehrlein also reached 2,000 career points after 28 points and 13 rebounds in a 59-58 win vs. the state's No. 2 Class 2A team, New London-Spicer.

Andrew Rohde, St. Thomas

The 6-6 freshman had 26 points, including 19 in the second half, in a win vs. Western Illinois. The Tommies' leading scorer this season helped them lock up a top-six seed in their first appearance in the Summit League tournament.

Statistically speaking

Anthony Edwards easily scored 2 of his 12 points in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

105 — Combined points for Greenway (60) and Minnehaha Academy's Addi Mack (45) in last week's high-scoring matchup.

49 — Combined points by St. Thomas freshmen Andrew Rohde, Ahjany Lee, and Kendall Blue, to go along with 21 rebounds and nine assists in the win vs. Western Illinois.

12 — Points for Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards in his first NBA All-Star Game appearance on Sunday night, playing for LeBron James' team.

1 — Seconds left when Gophers' Isabelle Gradwell hit the game-winning three-pointer after a pass from Mara Braun (28 points) vs. Nebraska that snapped a six-game losing streak.

Basketball Across Minnesota will be published weekly on startribune.com. Don't be a stranger on Twitter after reading, as chatting about these stories makes them even more fun to share. Thanks, Marcus (@Marcus_R_Fuller on Twitter)