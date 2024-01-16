MUSIC

Travis Scott

Last seen in town five years ago with an amusement-park-themed mega-production, the Texas rapper of "Goosebumps" megahit status and Kylie Jenner co-parenting fame has faced a roller-coaster career in the interim. He bounced back from 2021's tragic crowd crush at his Astroworld Festival that killed 10 people in his native Houston. He rolled on to land one of the biggest albums of 2023 with "Utopia," with hits including the Drake collaboration "Meltdown." Scott's Circus Maximus-themed tour for the album is purportedly another huge spectacle onstage, but with stricter safety measures in place offstage. (8 p.m. Sat., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $45-$247, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Vijay Iyer

He is one of the most celebrated and esteemed jazz pianists of this century. He has won a MacArthur "genius" grant and a Doris Duke Artist Award. He's been named artist of the year four times by DownBeat, the jazz bible. His resume includes a faculty position at Harvard, a discography of two dozen albums under his own name and three Grammy nominations this year for his "Love in Exile" project with Arooj Aftab and Shahzad Ismaily. An acclaimed composer and master of improvisation, Iyer will be joined by bassist Harish Raghavan and drummer Jeremy Dutton. (7 p.m. Fri., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$40, dakotacooks.com)

JON BREAM

Tribute to Dolly Parton

Featuring the same solid house band and rotating-singer concept as the popular Shania Twain tribute shows at the Turf Club, this salute to one of American music's greatest living icons falls on Dolly's 78th birthday and is doubling as a benefit for the Women's March Minnesota. It's tripling as a cohesive showcase of some of the Twin Cities' most gifted young female rock, alt-twang and soul singers. The cast includes Haley, Leslie Vincent, Jaedyn James, Faith Boblett, Turn Turn Turn's Savannah Smith, Barbaro's Rachel Calvert, Sarah Morris and Laura Hugo. (8 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $15-$39, axs.com)

C.R.

Keb' Mo'

The happiest of bluesmen, the five-time Grammy winner has over the years expanded his palette that puts him in the Americana realm. His latest, 2022's "Good to Be...," which was nominated for best Americana album at last year's Grammys, features such upbeat tunes as "Sunny and Warm" and "Like Love" and optimistic numbers like "Louder" and "Marvelous to Me." The album includes collabs with Darius Rucker, Kristin Chenoweth and Old Crow Medicine Show but it'll just be Mo' and his guitars in Minneapolis. (7 p.m. Sun. and Mon., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $105-$135, dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

One Voice Mixed Chorus

One of America's largest choirs made up of LGBTQ singers and allies has a new leader in Kimberly Waigwa. She'll conduct a program called "Dark Night, Star Bright" that focuses upon making change, taking audiences from fear and uncertainty to venturing bravely into the unknown. It will feature music by Florence Price, Heitor Villa-Lobos and Take That, among many others. Here's to new beginnings. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $19-$40, onevoicemn.org)

ROB HUBBARD

The Isles Ensemble

After spending an October concert with music written at the Auschwitz death camp — a performance that will inform a PBS NewsHour segment on Jan. 25 — this collection of top-flight Twin Cities musicians will go in a considerably lighter direction. Catching composers at their funniest is the focus, as works will be presented by Joseph Haydn, Mozart, Antonín Dvořák, Ernő Dohnányi and, of course, P.D.Q. Bach. (2 p.m. Sun., Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church, 2020 W. Lake of the Isles Pkwy., Mpls., $25 or pay what you can, students and children free, islesensemble.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories'

Children's Theatre artistic director Peter Brosius came to Minneapolis from the Honolulu Theatre for Youth, and in his 27th and final year, he's invited his former company to present its production of "The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories." Using puppetry and props, three actors retell five Japanese fables centering creatures such as a waterfall-climbing koi, a guardian lion and a diligent rabbit. Director Reiko Ho developed the interactive, 50-minute show that also features taiko drumming and traditional Okinawan music. (7 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 11 a.m., 2 & 7 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m., 2 & 5 p.m. Sun. Ends Feb. 18. Children's Theatre, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. $15-$35, 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

COMEDY

A Farewell to Comedy

Stand-up Joe Tanner never achieved national success, but he's been a steady source for laughs in Minnesota for more than 25 years. At one point, he hosted Laughter in The Loft, which brought live comedy to Coon Rapids on a weekly basis. Parkinson's disease is forcing Tanner into retirement, but not before one final performance. Don't be surprised if some special guests stop by to send him off in style. (6 p.m. Fri., Courtyards of Andover, 13545 Martin St. NW., Andover, $34-$45, includes dinner, 763-754-6953 or courtyardsofandover.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

ART

'Dreaming Our Futures'

The Nash Gallery at the University of Minnesota's inaugural exhibition of 2024 focuses on Ojibwe and Očhéthi Šakówiŋ artists, featuring works by 29 Indigenous artists, including Jim Denomie, Andrea Carlson, George Morrison, Dyani White Hawk and Moira Villiard. It also marks the opening of the George Morrison Center for Indigenous Arts. Exhibition catalog book launch at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls. RSVP required. (Ends March 16, Regis Center for Art East, 405 21st Av. S., Mpls., free, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 612-625-8096 or cla.umn.edu/art)

ALICIA ELER

Tetsuya Yamada

"Listening" is the Tokyo-born Minneapolis-based artist's first comprehensive museum exhibition, featuring more than 65 works from 2005 to the present. The show offers a broad look at his work, including video installations and sculpture, making connections between art and life. In recent years, Yamada has had solo exhibitions at Midway Contemporary Art and Hair + Nails Gallery. (Opens Jan. 18, ends July 7. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $2-$18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)

A.E.

DANCE

'Tiger Balm'

Red Eye Theater's "Tiger Balm" offers an inside look at dance works at the beginning stages of their development, through informal, low-tech showings, followed by a discussion with the artists. It's a chance for audience members to look behind the curtain and see how contemporary dance is put together. Among the works presented this week is "Disciplined Body," (working title), by dancer, choreographer and filmmaker Yukina Sato. It examines the ways culture regulates the body's behavior in public space. The evening also features work by South Asian dancer, choreographer and filmmaker Skye Reddy and a piece by D. Jinza Thayer assisted by Laurie Van Wieren. (7 p.m. Wed., Red Eye Theater, 2213 Snelling Av. S., Mpls., $5-$15, redeyetheater.org)

SHEILA REGAN

Audition at Cowles

Young dancers who have dreams of the world stage can head to the Cowles Center Sunday to audition for the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School. Founded in 1939, RWB was granted a royal charter by Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. The school opened in 1962 and the more elite Professional Division has been in operation since 1970. At the audition, ballet dancers in grades 6 through 12, as well as post-secondary students, can vie for a spot in the program. Selected students will train at RWB's Winnipeg campus, where they'll learn the Russian system of ballet, with additional health, wellness and life skills and academic curriculum. Besides auditioning, students in grades 9-12 get an opportunity to participate in a master class. Registration cut-off is Thursday at 9 a.m. (1-5 p.m. Sun., Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av., Mpls. $50, $40 master class, rwb.org)

S.R.

FAMILY

Candyland Trail

Edinborough Park will be transformed into a colorful and inviting life-size version of the popular children's game. Fear no cavities as youth are enticed to explore the trail, where surprises await, before ending with flipping about in the Candyland bounce house. Guests are also free to roam the playpark, which includes Little Peak and Adventure Peak. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., $10, 7700 York Av. S., Edina, edinamn.gov)