Travis Kelce's decision to return for another season with Chiefs wasn't much of a decision at all

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce said the decision to return for his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs wasn't much of a decision at all.
In fact, the four-time All-Pro tight end indicated Wednesday that No. 14 isn't out of the question.
''I got one year on this contract, I know that. And we'll try to figure out something for next year,'' Kelce said after the second day of the Chiefs' mandatory three-day minicamp, which was moved partially indoors because of lightning in the area.
''The Chiefs organization knows how much I love them. I can't see myself playing anywhere else," Kelce continued. ''We'll deal with (2026) down the road, when the time is right. But right now, I'm focused on winning a championship this year.''
The question of whether the 35-year-old would hang up his cleats was among the biggest to follow the Chiefs' lopsided loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl. While he still played at a high level last season, Kelce's production dipped noticeably — 97 catches for 823 yards and just three touchdowns for a team that won 15 regular-season games.
Throw in Kelce's myriad business interests, including a successful media career thanks in part to his popular podcast, and a long-term relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, and it made sense to wonder how much longer he would play.
Yet it only took a matter of weeks for Kelce to decide to chase another championship.
Part of it was the way last season's run had ended. Kelce had a throwback game in the divisional round against Houston with seven catches for 117 yards, but he only had four for 39 in the 40-22 loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl.