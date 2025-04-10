Travis Hunter is still not sure which position NFL teams want him to focus on

INDIANAPOLIS — Some NFL teams are sending Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the offensive meetings first. Others have him meet the defensive coaches first.
Exactly two weeks before the league's annual draft is held in Green Bay, Hunter told The Associated Press he's not sure which position teams want him to focus on when his career begins — receiver or cornerback.
Hunter still insists he can excel at both.
''They want to see how much I can handle, and it's up to me at this point,'' he said Thursday. "It's just me being me.''
What everyone wants to know, though, is where he will play — and which team will give him those options — next season.
Hunter is unique in modern football. He not only won the most prestigious award in college football, he also took home the Chuck Bednarik Award as college football's top defensive player and was named The Associated Press player of the year.
While a few players, including his college coach Deion Sanders, have dabbled with playing both ways, nobody did it with more success than Hunter. The former Colorado star caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while at the same time making 35 tackles, breaking up 11 passes and picking off four.
Hunter is generally considered the best receiver and best cornerback on this year's draft board, and that's gotten people debating whether he'd be better at one position or the other or whether his body could handle doing both on a full-time basis.