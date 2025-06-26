Travis Head leading Australia's survival against West Indies on Day 2

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Travis Head was leading another Australia attempt to be competitive against the West Indies on Thursday in a first test that may not go beyond three days at Kensington Oval.
West Indies claimed a 10-run first-innings lead when it was bowled for 190. Australia then rallied from 65-4 to 92-4 by stumps on day two. Australia led by 82 runs with all the pressure seemingly on Head to survive.
He counterpunched in the first innings with the only half-century of the test so far but bunkered down in the second innings to defy another brilliant effort by the West Indies quicks.
For his stubbornness, Head copped a blow on his left glove from Alzarri Joseph in the day's second-to-last over. Head was 13 not out off 37 balls with support from Beau Webster, 19 not out off 24.
After 14 wickets tumbled on day one, 10 were claimed on day two on a pitch still offering seam and movement for the speedsters.
West Indies picked up its first innings on 57-4 and debutant Brandon King, 23 overnight, was dropped on 26 by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Josh Hazlewood. But Hazlewood nailed King on the same score when the batter shouldered arms and was castled.
Shai Hope, West Indies' white-ball captain, joined test captain Roston Chase in the middle and they hit back.
Hope drove Mitchell Starc for consecutive fours and Chase knocked Nathan Lyon for a six over mid-off. The pair added 63 runs in 19 overs to get West Indies to lunch on 135-5.