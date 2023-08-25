Maui quandary

As West Maui grapples to recover following one of the worst wildfires in U.S. history, travelers are unsure whether it's safe to visit the island of Maui. According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the rest of the island is open to visitors. "South Maui is open. Kihei, Wailea are open," Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said. "Maui is not closed." Continuing tourism should help retain jobs for Maui residents and hasten the recovery. Eighty percent of Maui's economy is based on tourism. Still, residents and others have expressed doubts as to whether it's right to allow tourists when so many victims struggle to rebuild their lives. Travelers with plans to travel to Maui have a difficult decision on their hands.

TravelPulse

Platinum blah

The travel blogosphere reverberated last week with news that the luxe American Express Platinum card is raising some fees. Amex specifically took aim at authorized users: It's now $195 for each authorized user added to an account, up from $175 for three users. That change blunts a Platinum cardholder's ability to extend perks like lounge access, hotel credits and Global Entry membership to multiple people. Amex also increased the spending requirement for the Platinum's 80,000-point welcome bonus, from $6,000 to $8,000. The Amex Platinum (not to be confused with the co-branded Delta Platinum SkyMiles Amex) retains its $695 annual fee and its powerful slate of travel partners, including Delta SkyMiles, for transferring reward points.

Simon Peter Groebner



Bad tourists

Security guards stumbled across an unusual find before the Eiffel Tower opened Aug. 14: two Americans, fast asleep in a no-access area of the monument. The men "appear to have got stuck because of how drunk they were," Paris prosecutors told Agence France-Presse. French media outlets appeared more entertained than annoyed by the incident, one of the latest cases of tourists getting into trouble. This month, a teenager visiting the Leaning Tower of Pisa carved a heart and initials into the 850-year-old structure. And in July, a tourist climbed Rome's historic Trevi Fountain to fill up her water bottle — while another etched his name and initials into Japan's 1,200-year-old Toshodaiji Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Washington Post

Yosemite bears

Climbers who summit Yosemite's Half Dome can expect panoramic views of the national park's luscious valley — but now park rangers say they might also spot traces of black bears. Rangers recently found evidence pointing to the presence of a bear at the top of Half Dome. "This observation serves as a good reminder that bear safety applies EVERYWHERE in Yosemite," park officials said on Facebook. "For the safety of people and animals alike, keep your friends close and your food closer." Bear encounters are not uncommon in Yosemite, which is home to an estimated 300 to 500 black bears. People are rarely injured, and no one has died of a bear attack in Yosemite, according to the park service.

Los Angeles Times