Travelers are shifting to summer ‘coolcations’ in these countries

For the first time since the COVID-19 era began, both Walt Disney World water parks will be open to guests at the same time. Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon will be available to the public starting May 21. The water parks closed down as a pandemic precaution in March 2020. Since March 2021, Disney World has operated the water parks on an alternating schedule of one open, one closed. Both water parks feature slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, splash pads and other watery attractions. This year, the resort is offering free admission to a water park to Disney hotel guests on their check-in day.