Q: I flew from Florence to London on Vueling Airlines with three companions before the pandemic. We had booked the tickets through an online agency called Fareobuddy.com.

A Vueling agent denied us boarding, claiming that we were supposed to have been on a previous flight. But that was impossible. I was holding a valid itinerary from Fareobuddy.com showing we were on the next flight.

Instead of correcting this mix-up by simply placing us on the flight for free, Vueling charged us again for this flight. We had to pay $1,184.

After we returned, our travel agency confirmed we had a valid itinerary and all contact information was correct. In many contacts with Vueling, they claim we were notified of a change to our itinerary back in April.

I asked who the notification was sent to, as we never requested a change. Vueling provided me with the name of another customer. Vueling is adamant that this is our fault. I've appealed to Vueling's executives but have heard nothing. Can you help?

A: If Vueling changed its schedule, then it should have notified you — not someone else — about your schedule change. And when it became clear that it hadn't, the airline should have offered you a quick refund.

Airlines routinely reschedule their flights. When they do, they must notify passengers. Normally, customers have a chance to accept the new flight or decline it and receive a full refund. Something definitely went wrong with your schedule change.

This one is a little complicated and took months to resolve. But let me tell you how you could have avoided this. Always book with someone you know and trust. (I had never heard of Fareobuddy.com.) Also, check with your airline before your flight to see if you still have a valid ticket. Had you done those things, you would have had a pleasant and uneventful flight.

It turns out Vueling accidentally charged you twice for your tickets, so you were actually out $2,181. Vueling insisted it had acted properly.

The paper trail you kept suggests that Fareobuddy.com may have made a booking error. Vueling says it didn't make a schedule change. Rather, you were never booked on the flights Fareobuddy.com had confirmed.

After some back and forth, Fareobuddy and Vueling agreed to reimburse you $400 for your tickets. But that left you about $1,781 short. I asked Fareobuddy to review your case again, but it did not respond.

I suggested you ask the American Society of Travel Advisors to look into it. Fareobuddy's parent company is a member of the group. ASTA has a code of ethics that members must follow. Fareobuddy agreed to reimburse you $1,650, which you accepted.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit consumer organization. Contact him at elliott.org/help or chris@elliott.org.