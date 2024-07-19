Q: I wanted to book a trip to the Turks and Caicos last year. My travel adviser recommended Apple Vacations and said it had a promotion that offered a $200 resort credit. I booked the trip, but when we checked out, a hotel representative said that the $200 credit was not valid. It had expired the month before we traveled.

Apple eventually offered us a $200 credit for a future Apple Vacations trip and said it must be used within a year. This is unacceptable to us because we have no intention of booking another trip — and certainly not with Apple. If this had been properly applied as promised, $200 would have come right off the bill when I checked out.

It's a small dollar amount in the grand scheme, but it's just plain rude to offer us $200 only if we book another trip in the next year. Can you help?

A: Your resort credit should have worked. And you're absolutely right — a $200 voucher that expires within a year is not an acceptable resolution.

But just a minute. The terms of your resort credit should have been clearly disclosed when you booked your trip through your travel adviser. I reviewed the offer made through your travel agent, and there was no expiration date on it.

Frankly, this should have raised some red flags with your travel adviser. All promotions expire, and your agent should have found out if there were any terms that might apply to your booking. But ultimately, this was on Apple Vacations to properly disclose and, if necessary, fix the issue.

You might have asked about the expiration date on your voucher, too, although you can be forgiven for not doing so. I mean, that's why you worked with a trusted travel adviser. A travel pro can look at a reservation and ensure that nothing is missing.

I would have leaned on your travel adviser for help. Agents have insurance that protects them from errors and omissions, and you might have received a quick resolution. The travel expert might have also negotiated a settlement on your behalf with Apple Vacations.

When I suggested you pressure your travel agent for a solution, you mentioned your adviser runs a small business in your neighborhood and that you wanted to be a supportive customer. That's a great attitude, but you are being supportive of travel agents by holding them accountable.

I contacted Apple Vacations on your behalf. Separately, your travel agent met with Apple, and you also sent an email to the company — a real team effort!

Apple Vacations agreed to refund you the $200.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or elliottadvocacy.org/help.