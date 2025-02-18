Q: I am writing on behalf of myself and my travel companion about our recent highly unsatisfactory experience with Lufthansa’s flight cancellation and rescheduling policies. Lufthansa canceled, then rebooked, then canceled or delayed our flights on both ends of our vacation.
Travel Troubleshooter: Lufthansa screwed up my India flights. Do I deserve compensation?
Her flights to and from Delhi are delayed and rerouted. She wants compensation for the trouble, but Lufthansa won’t pay her a dime.
By Christopher Elliott
Our outbound flight from New York to Delhi was delayed, and we missed our connecting flight in India. Lufthansa eventually rebooked us on another airline but offered us only a $15 meal voucher, which wasn’t enough to buy a meal in New York. We had a delay of almost 24 hours.
On our return flight, Lufthansa switched planes and didn’t have room for us. Instead, they rebooked us on a flight through Frankfurt, and we experienced a six-hour delay.
According to Lufthansa’s site, we are entitled to compensation if we arrive at our final destination with a delay of more than three hours. It also promises compensation if we’re denied boarding, which we were on our return flight. At a bare minimum, Lufthansa should refund the $322 in seat assignment fees we paid.
We could have flown much more cheaply on another airline but chose Lufthansa because of its reputation. Can you help?
A: Maybe you should have taken another airline, because Lufthansa clearly didn’t live up to its reputation on your flights to and from Delhi.
Part of the problem is that it’s not immediately clear which airline consumer protections apply to your flight. It’s true, Lufthansa says it will compensate you for denied boarding and delays — but those are EU rules that apply only to tickets where the origination or destination is within the EU.
On your flight from New York to Delhi, U.S. consumer protection laws apply. And those say that if the airline can get you to your final destination, and if you accept the rebooked flight, it owes you nothing more.
However, your seats — well, that’s another story. You paid for a reserved seat on your flight and didn’t get it. At a bare minimum, Lufthansa owes you a refund for those.
Your case falls into a gray area when it comes to customer service. Clearly, both of your flights didn’t go as you had hoped them to go, or as Lufthansa had intended. When that happens, your best bet is to negotiate a goodwill gesture then and there. Ask for a hotel voucher, an extra meal voucher, frequent flier points, or anything a representative is allowed to offer. Because after your flights end, getting anything will be difficult, if not impossible.
I contacted Lufthansa on your behalf. Without comment, the airline refunded you $61 — a disappointing conclusion to your case.
Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or elliottadvocacy.org/help.
about the writer
Christopher ElliottTravel Troubleshooter
Despite recent headlines, U.S. commercial airline travel has become increasingly safe.