

Q: I recently received an email from Airbnb stating that it had removed my account from the platform.

"Removal means that your account will no longer be accessible, and you won't be able to create another one," it said. "We want to assure you that we reviewed your case thoroughly before reaching this conclusion. As such, we won't be able to offer you additional support on this matter at this time."

I don't understand why I'm banned. I last booked with Airbnb in September for my husband and his friend in Las Vegas. Airbnb canceled the first booking for that trip because the host said she was no longer accepting guests.

Airbnb found me another accommodation at a hotel, and after two days of staying there, they realized that the listing wasn't legitimate (someone had booked the hotel rooms months before and posted them on Airbnb as rentals). I don't see why I would get banned for that.

A: You should not get banned for any of this. Your host canceled your booking at the last minute, and another host had an illegitimate listing, neither of which was your fault.

Lately, many Airbnb bannings I've come across have happened because a background check revealed a criminal record. But you say neither you, nor your husband, nor his friend, have any criminal record, so we can cross that off the list.

The two cancellations were a red flag of something happening during that Las Vegas rental — although I don't know what.

When you rent a home or apartment through Airbnb, always look for a property with a positive rating and read the reviews carefully. I was just shopping for an Airbnb in New Zealand, and one of the reviews warned that the host had canceled last-minute. If you see that in a review, you might want to skip that property. I am certain that the illegal rental you booked in Vegas had no reviews — that's also a problem.

If things start to go sideways with an Airbnb rental, contact the company right away, and if you're unsure about the rules, ask. Whatever happened to your husband and friend, it sounds like an innocent mistake on their part.

I asked Airbnb about your account termination. In response, the company reactivated your account. I asked the company what you had done to deserve being blacklisted, and a representative said, "For privacy reasons, we are not able to share more than that at this point."

Airbnb didn't tell you why you were banned, either, but at least you have your account back now.

