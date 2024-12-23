Travel Troubleshooter: I booked a ‘flex’ flight on KLM that wasn’t so flex

Q: Last year, I booked three round-trip “flex” refundable tickets from Washington, D.C., to Amsterdam on KLM. I paid $4,907 for the tickets.
After she cancels her fully refundable KLM ticket, the Dutch airline only refunds her half the money. Can she get the rest?
By Christopher Elliott
In April, I had to cancel the trip, so I went to KLM.com and initiated a cancellation. The next week, KLM credited my card for $2,293, less than half the amount of the original tickets.
I’ve been in contact with KLM through multiple channels, including phone, WhatsApp and Messenger, and I’ve had a very difficult time getting any information on the status of the remaining refund. Agents don’t have complete information and also seem to invent policies as they go.
I’ve spent hours trying to settle this issue and each communication with KLM customer service leaves me more confused than when I started. By making the refund process as opaque, time-consuming and difficult as possible, KLM is engaging in unethical and possibly fraudulent behavior. Can you help me?
A: You should have received a prompt refund for your ticket.
KLM’s flex ticket allows you to change your flight without paying a change fee (you only pay the difference, if applicable). You can take an earlier or later flight without paying a change fee if seats are available. And, most importantly, you can cancel your flight and get a refund without paying a cancellation fee.
So why didn’t you get it? Sometimes, airlines process refunds in batches, and it’s possible that KLM processed two tickets and intended to do the other two later. It’s also possible that the carrier misunderstood its own ticket terms — I’ve seen that many times.
All KLM would say, repeatedly, was that your fare did not qualify for a refund, even though you had purchased a fully refundable flex fare.
You kept great records on your refund request. I might have limited my interaction with KLM to text messages or emails, which would ensure there’s a record of your conversation. But it’s clear that KLM sold you a fully refundable ticket and that you should have received a prompt refund.
It looks like you even appealed this to the top executives at KLM. (I list the names, numbers and email addresses of the KLM customer service executives on my consumer advocacy site, elliott.org). But they ignored you.
Come on. Airlines can’t just sell you a fully refundable ticket, and then only refund half of it. After my advocacy organization asked about this case, KLM sent you an email.
“After thoroughly reviewing your previous reservation, we have determined that your tickets are indeed fully refundable,” it said. KLM processed the rest of your refund, as promised.
Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or elliottadvocacy.org/help.
